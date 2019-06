Luis Suárez falló el penalti que dejó a Uruguay fuera de la Copa América

Peru🇵🇪 punish Uruguay🇺🇾 for not pushing home their dominance during the game, and by scoring all five penalties⚽️ ensure that Luis Suárez'🇺🇾 opening kick was the only one missed!#Uruguay 🇺🇾 0⃣ (P) 4⃣#Peru 🇵🇪 0⃣ (P) 5⃣#CopaAmerica #URUPER pic.twitter.com/CpKX3wO5iu