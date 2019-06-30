Pep Guardiola Pleased at 'Proving Critics Wrong' After Winning Domestic Treble With Man City

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he was delighted to have proved his initial critics wrong at Manchester City.

Guardiola failed to win any trophies in his first season with the Citizens, attracting criticism for failing to adapt to the English style of play while also accusing him of having an easy ride at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Catalan has since proved those critics wrong, winning back-to-back Premier League titles and completing a domestic treble last year.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking to Catalan outlet Ara, Guardiola said in an interview: "What I like the most is to have argued with those who said that it could not be played like this in Germany, or now in the Premier, with [David] Silva, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Agüero.





"And we have done it, conceding few goals and dominating the positional game.

"We are the team that is playing less, playing 40 metres from the area. And the two basic ideas - pushing up and leaving space behind - are the same as we used in the Barça B team that we took to the third division title."

Guardiola also revealed that he was honoured to be a part of this Manchester City team, adding: "It's very nice for people to tell us that they have never seen playing this way in Germany or England.

"We all have our vanity, and I can not deny that I am very excited to be part of one of the great teams of all time in England: in the end, in life, we want to please and love us.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"[At Manchester City] I have everything, I honestly found everything I needed.





"In Manchester, I have Txiki, who is the most important person in my career because he trusted me when I was nobody. I am very protected."

Guardiola is set to embark on his fourth season at Manchester City, where winning that elusive Champions League trophy is surely the aim.