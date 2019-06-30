Romelu Lukaku's Move to Inter Edges Closer as Nerazzurri Prepare to Offload Duo to Fund Deal

Inter are looking to fund a move for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku in any way they can, and will off-load Joao Mario and Dalbert in the weeks to come in order to partially fund a bid, according to reports.

The Belgian has been touted as Antonio Conte's primary transfer target ever since he took over at the Serie A side earlier in the summer, with the main issue being that United are keen to recoup the vast majority of the £80m they paid for him two years ago.

Struggling to justify that price outright for the 26-year-old, who has scored 42 goals in 96 games for United, Inter have explored alternative solutions to get the deal done. The Sun have reported that a bid is likely to be made 'this weekend,' looking to bring the striker in on an initial two-year loan with a £54m obligation to buy.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It is unclear why they have featured this news so prominently, however, as it has been common knowledge since last week that a loan move has been in the works. Nonetheless, United aren't keen, and want a clean transfer that will free up substantial funds in the short-term.



With a loan move seemingly not viable as far as United are concerned, the report notes that Inter will look to sell two players to raise £40m towards a potential fee - Joao Mario to Monaco for £22m, and Dalbert to their Ligue 1 rivals Lyon for £18m.

This, however, is also not a new development. Mario's move to Monaco was reported on by Calcio Mercato as far back as Tuesday, while the same outlet also have Dalbert going to Lyon for €18m last week. It should be noted that's euros, not pounds, as the Sun have claimed.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

In any case, they do seem to have got one thing right. Inter are extremely keen on Lukaku, and have started clearing out their squad in a bid to make room for the investment. Whether or not they can agree terms with United, however, remains to be seen.