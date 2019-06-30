Tanguy Ndombele Edges Closer to Tottenham After Spurs Agree €62m Fee With Lyon

Tottenham are edging closer to securing a deal for Tanguy Ndombele after agreeing an initial €62m fee with Lyon, but they are still yet to agree personal terms.

Ndombele's impressive performances for Lyon in 2018/19 have made him a top target for a host of clubs across Europe, with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all being linked with an approach for the 22-year-old.

Breaking | Tottenham & Lyon have completed an agreement for the transfer of Tanguy Ndombele - an initial €62m + a potential €10m in bonuses. More follows. (L'Éq) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 30, 2019

It now appears that Tottenham have jumped ahead in the race for Ndombele and, according to a report from L'Equipe, they have now finalised a €62m fee, which can rise further to €72m with bonuses, making Ndombele the most expensive player in Spurs' history by far.

However, Spurs still have a way to go before they can secure Ndombele's signature. The report notes that, although a deal has been struck between the two clubs, Spurs are yet to agree personal terms with Ndombele and the player himself is said to be 'wavering' as he is cautious about making a rushed decision.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

A broad outline of a contract has been discussed, but the finer details are yet to be ironed out - which explains why both parties are yet to come to an agreement.

There is a small possibility that Ndombele's hesitation could open the door for the likes of Manchester United, who may come in with a surprise offer if the report is to be believed.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, 90min recently learned that United had ended their pursuit of the Frenchman after learning of his previous meeting with Mauricio Pochettino and his rumoured desire to play his football in London.

Tottenham remain in pole position, but they may have to act fast to secure their first signing since January 2018.