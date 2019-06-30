Transfer Rumours: Denis Suarez to Celta Vigo, Wolves Eye Gremio Star, Cherries After Billing & More

Fear is beginning to set in.

The Women's World Cup, Copa America and the Africa Cup of Nations are all edging nearer to the finish line which means we'll be bereft of football until the respective domestic seasons kick off again.

However, worry not! As just like clockwork, we've got all the lovely transfer rumblings from across the board to temporarily alleviate any repercussions from a lack of the beautiful game.

So without further ado, here is today's gossip in all its speculative glory.

Denis Suarez Set for La Liga Switch

Fresh from doing absolutely nothing in London for six months, Denis Suarez is now braced for a move across Spain as he moves one step closer to a permanent move from Barcelona.

Journalist Gerard Romero is claiming that a €15m move to Celta Vigo is set to be completed on Sunday, with the club from the north west awaiting the 25-year-old as he bids farewell to his second stint at the Camp Nou.





From the top to the bottom, Suarez will leave the La Liga champions and ply his trade for the side who narrowly avoided relegation from the top-flight, finishing four points clear of Girona in 17th. Oh how the mighty have fallen..

Wolves Eyeing Argentinian 'Viking'

Continuity was one of Wolves' strengths last season, with centre back trio Ryan Bennett, Willy Boly and Conor Coady rarely missing a match throughout their wonderful return to Premier League football.

Nevertheless, the Daily Mail claim Nuno Espirito Santo is eyeing reinforcements in defence, as they 'expressed an interest' in Gremio's Walter Kannemann, aptly named 'The Viking'.

The Argentine international is valued at £10.2m and is supposedly keen on a move to Europe, having previously been of interest to Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old has played his whole career in South America, but more importantly, he's not Portuguese???

Bournemouth Keen on Huddersfield's Danish Enforcer

Nothing good ever really comes as a result of relegation. Some argue it can give a club time to rebuild appropriately, or you could very well have your best players pinched and subsequently fade off the footballing map.

Huddersfield will certainly be hoping it's the former, although they may have to contend with losing a couple of their stars along the way. One such player possibly on the move is midfielder Philip Billing who, according to the Mirror (via Football League World), has caught the eye of Eddie Howe at Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old has been with the Terriers since 2014, and featured 27 times in the league last season as Huddersfield finished rock bottom of the Premier League.

Leeds United Close to Two Premier League Wingers

Jack Harrison was one of a whole host of exciting young talent on display at Elland Road last season, with the only issue being, he isn't actually their player.





Well, Leeds fans can pretend for another season as the Manchester City winger has undergone a medical at the club ahead of another season-long loan move, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

As if one Premier League star wasn't enough though, Helder Costa of Wolves also looks on course to happen, with the YEP claiming a 'deal is moving closer' to completion, although work is still to be done on what will be another season-long loan deal.

Plenty of reasons to be optimistic as a Leeds fan, it must be said.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide Sparking European Frenzy

Couldn't get a game at Arsenal but now has no less than six European clubs in the hunt for his signature. To say that's something of a turnaround would be an understatement and a half.





During three years in north London, Reine-Adelaide failed to make a Premier League outing, prompting a move to Ligue 1 outfit Angers to materialise in 2018. There he's been absolutely tearing it up (one would assume), catching the attention of Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Lille and Porto. Angers are prepared to sell, says journalist Matt Spiro, but not for less than €20m, while the Gunners would get just 10% of the resale.





He was able to strut his stuff in Italy recently, starting for the France Under-21's in the European Championships in all but one of their matches. If he earns himself a big move, Arsenal will be staring down the barrel of Serge Gnabry 2.0.