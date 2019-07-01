Alisson Becker & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Change Liverpool Squad Numbers for 2019/20 Season

Liverpool duo Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have altered their squad numbers for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

Alisson, who joined the club last season from Roma and is currently in action with Brazil at the Copa America, will swap the unlucky number 13 - with which he has prospered with against the superstitious odds - for the more traditional goalkeeping shirt of number one.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

And Chamberlain, who played just 19 minutes for the first-team in two appearances last season after rupturing his cruciate ligament against Alisson's Roma in the semi-finals of the Champions League in the season before, is set to return to the number he wore at Arsenal.



The news was revealed by the club themselves on their official website, in a statement that read: "Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have today taken their new Liverpool squad numbers.

"Alisson takes command of the No.1 jersey for the 2019/20 season, inheriting it from Loris Karius, who remains on loan with Besiktas.

"Meanwhile, Oxlade-Chamberlain has switched from No. 21 to No.15 for the upcoming campaign following Daniel Sturridge's departure from the club."

Karius joined Besiktas on a two-year loan last summer, following his disastrous outing in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, making 35 appearances for the Turkish club across all competitions last season.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sturridge, meanwhile, left the Reds on a free this summer after injuries destroyed his Merseyside career, with West Ham United his most ardent suitors as it stands.

Following a disrupted season, Chamberlain will be hoping a return to his original number in north London will usher in a revival of his fortunes, after injury struck him down in what was probably the best form of his career.

