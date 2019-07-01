Alisson Becker & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Change Liverpool Squad Numbers for 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

Liverpool duo Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have altered their squad numbers for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

Alisson, who joined the club last season from Roma and is currently in action with Brazil at the Copa America, will swap the unlucky number 13 - with which he has prospered with against the superstitious odds - for the more traditional goalkeeping shirt of number one. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

And Chamberlain, who played just 19 minutes for the first-team in two appearances last season after rupturing his cruciate ligament against Alisson's Roma in the semi-finals of the Champions League in the season before, is set to return to the number he wore at Arsenal.

The news was revealed by the club themselves on their official website, in a statement that read: "Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have today taken their new Liverpool squad numbers.

"Alisson takes command of the No.1 jersey for the 2019/20 season, inheriting it from Loris Karius, who remains on loan with Besiktas.

"Meanwhile, Oxlade-Chamberlain has switched from No. 21 to No.15 for the upcoming campaign following Daniel Sturridge's departure from the club."

Karius joined Besiktas on a two-year loan last summer, following his disastrous outing in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, making 35 appearances for the Turkish club across all competitions last season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sturridge, meanwhile, left the Reds on a free this summer after injuries destroyed his Merseyside career, with West Ham United his most ardent suitors as it stands. 

Following a disrupted season, Chamberlain will be hoping a return to his original number in north London will usher in a revival of his fortunes, after injury struck him down in what was probably the best form of his career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message