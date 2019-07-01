Bas Dost & Steve Mounie Linked as Newcastle Search for Salomon Rondon Replacement

Strikers Bas Dost and Stevie Mounie have been linked with moves to Newcastle as the Magpies look to bolster their attacking ranks this summer, though the latter option seems more plausible than the former.

The conclusion of Salomon Rondon's loan spell has left the currently managerless Magpies lacking a number nine.

While a popular figure at St. James' Park, Rondon was apparently deemed too expensive and too old by the Newcastle hierarchy. His exit, against the wishes of the now departed Rafa Benitez, seems to have been a major bone of contention between the ex-manager and club owner Mike Ashley.



PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Portuguese outlet O Jogo name-check Newcastle in relation to Dost. However, the move seems an unlikely one for several reasons.

The 30-year-old Dutchman has scored 93 goals in three seasons in Portugal but could be on the move this summer according to the report, as Sporting CP look to tighten their wage structure.

While Newcastle get a mention among those interested, Dost would supposedly only move for one of Europe's 'elite' and has already rejected Sevilla on that basis.

He also currently enjoys a €3m tax-free salary in Lisbon, a figure Ashley and Newcastle are unlikely to match for a player of his age (one year older than Rondon).

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Alternatively, but perhaps more realistically, TEAMtalk say Newcastle are one of the teams keeping an eye on Huddersfield Town striker Mounie in the Premier League.





Palace, Watford and Bournemouth are all also linked with the 24-year-old Benin international who scored just twice in the Premier League in 2018/19.





Mounie may not come cheap either however with TEAMtalk's report adding that several foreign suitors have been 'put off by the size of the deal needed to land him.'