Exclusive: Watford Agree Deal for Former Reading Defender Cameron Green

Watford have agreed a deal to sign former Reading left back Cameron Green, who is available on a free transfer after his contract with the Royals expired.

The 20-year-old was a regular part of Reading's Under-23 side last season, but failed to earn himself a new contract at the Madejski Stadium.

My time at Reading has come to a close. Thanks for everything. Now ready for my new challenge 🤘🏾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/W3K5F3fzTj — Cameron Green (@camogreen11) May 10, 2019

He has previously spent time on trial with Watford's academy, and 90min understands that the Hornets have agreed a deal to make Green part of their youth setup.

With Green's contract with Reading expiring, he was given permission to spend time with Watford earlier in the season, where he featured in a 2-2 draw with Barnsley Under-23's back in April.

Watford fielded plenty of trialists during the game, including Green's Reading teammate Jamal Balogun, and Green managed to do enough to earn himself a permanent contract with the Hornets.

The 20-year-old is a versatile defender who is also comfortable filling in further up in midfield. With Reading, he featured as both a left winger and a central midfielder, although he spent the vast majority of his time in his favoured position of left-back.





He is expected to join up with Watford's academy side, as the Hornets look to build for the future. They signed a number of young players last season, including Ben Wilmot, Domingos Quina and Filip Stuparevic, whilst they also confirmed a deal to sign Brazilian starlet Joao Pedro this summer.

Pedro has since attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest sides, including Liverpool and Manchester United, and there is a real expectancy amongst those at the clubs that this intense focus on signing young players will produce a number of exciting results.