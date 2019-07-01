Inter Confirm Signing of Hertha Berlin Full Ba Valentino Lazaro

Internazionale have confirmed the signing of versatile Hertha Berlin defender Valentino Lazaro from Hertha BSC, following reports that the Austria international had landed in Italy for his medical earlier on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who played most of last season at right-back but has also been known to feature further forward, had previously been linked with a number of clubs, but it is Antonio Conte's Inter who have won the race for his signature.

Though details are yet to be confirmed, the deal is believed to have cost the Serie A side a fee in the region of €21.5m, and he will go straight into the Inter squad when they return for pre-season training later this month.

The Austrian came through the youth ranks at RB Salzburg, making 121 appearances in total in a spell that saw him win five Austrian league titles, and joined Hertha in 2017, where he has spent two seasons inter-cut with a loan back to Salzburg.

In total, he has made 65 appearances for Hertha, although it was last season that really saw him mark his arrival, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in 34 appearances.

Thomas F. Starke/GettyImages

He joins Inter on the same day that Diego Godin was announced on a three-year deal, as Conte's squad begins to shape up for the new season.