Inter Confirm Signing of Uruguay Captain Diego Godin on Three-Year Deal

Internazionale have officially confirmed the arrival of defender Diego Godin on a free transfer after his contract at Atletico Madrid expired.

The 33-year-old announced his decision to leave Madrid back in May in an emotional press conference, after nine years and over 300 appearances for Los Rojiblancos.

While Godin's move to Inter had long been expected it was only made official on Monday morning, following Uruguay's exit from the Copa America and an end to his international commitments.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that a contract has been agreed with Diego Godin that will run until 30 June 2022," a statement on Inter's official website reads.

"You need heritage to compete. Diego Roberto Godin Leal knows his history and he’s written plenty of it.

"Diego Godin is known to all as the ‘jefe de la defensa’. Now, his ability, experience and that famous ‘garra’ will be at the service of the Nerazzurri. Best of luck for this new adventure at Inter, #WelcomeDiego!"

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Ranked as one of the very best defenders in the world, Godin has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and two Europa Leagues in his career, as well as reaching the Champions League final twice.





His goal against Barcelona on the final day of the 2013/14 season secured the Spanish title for Atleti for the first time since 1996.





Both Godin's old team and new face a summer of change, with Inter looking to rebuild under new manager Antonio Conte.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

After finishing fourth in Serie A in 2019 - over 20 points behind champions Juventus - the goal for Godin and co will be to close that gap and become a force on both the domestic and European stage once again.