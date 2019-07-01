Jurgen Klopp Tries to Convince Divock Origi to Stay With Assurance Over First-Team Chances

Jurgen Klopp is trying to convince Divock Origi to stay at Liverpool by assuring the Belgian striker that he will get his chance to impress at the start of next season.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Roberto Firmino representing Brazil at the Copa America this summer, Liverpool's dynamic trio are expected to be handled with care upon their return to pre-season training at Melwood. This would leave the door open for Origi to make his mark in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Origi's current deal is set to expire next summer, but Football Insider report that Klopp recently held talks with Origi whilst the forward was on holiday, and the club remain hopeful that he will sign a new five-year deal, which also includes a significant pay rise.

Klopp is said to have been impressed with how Origi has applied himself in training despite his lack of game time, according to The Mirror. Handing the striker an improved contract would act as confirmation that he still values what Origi brings to his squad.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Origi was limited to just 12 league appearances for Liverpool in 2018/19, starting just four of those games. However, he did deliver some crucial goals for the side, netting match-winning efforts against Everton and Newcastle to ensure that the Merseyside club pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race.

He also made the most of Firmino's fitness issues in the latter stages of the season, scoring twice in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, before adding another to his tally in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the final, securing his side a sixth Champions League title, whilst highlighting his ability to perform in the big games.