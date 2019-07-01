Juventus Confirm €22m Signing of Luca Pellegrini as Leonardo Spinazzola Leaves for Roma

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Roma defender Luca Pellegrini for €22m, with Leonardo Spinazzola heading in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

This deal gathered plenty of momentum in recent days, as both players underwent medicals with their respective sides ahead of making the moves official.

Juventus took to their official website to confirm the deal, revealing that they will pay €22m for Pellegrini over the next three years. The Bianconeri also note that Spinazzola's move to Roma is worth a total of €29.5m over the same period.





They wrote: "Luca Pellegrini is officially a Juventus player! The 20-year-old defender joins from AS Roma on a four-year deal, following a loan spell last season at Cagliari.





"The Italy Under-21 left-back becomes the Bianconeri's first signing ahead of the 2019/20 season. A powerful but technical defender, Pellegrini is a player who can tirelessly command his flank for the full 90 minutes and beyond with consistency and quality.

"Growing up in the youth academy of Roma, the young defender made his rise through the ranks going on to make his debut last season in Roma's 4-0 win over Frosinone in September, grabbing an assist from the bench.

"In January 2019, Pellegrini moved on loan to Cagliari where he spent the second half of the season. He made 12 appearances for the Sardinians, registering a further assist and rounding out his overall season stats with a 71% pass completion rate, 11 chances created and 63 duels won.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

"He finished the season as the youngest defender to have made an assist in Serie A, as well the as second youngest defender to have played at least six matches in the league. Welcome to Juventus, Luca!"

In Turin, Pellegrini is expected to compete with Alex Sandro for minutes, whilst he may also be asked to fill in in midfield, given he has often played there in the past.