Liverpool Confirm Marko Grujic Set to Remain on Loan at Hertha Berlin Next Season

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

Liverpool have announced that Marko Grujic is set to return to Hertha Berlin for another loan spell, following a successful season with the Bundesliga outfit in 2018/19. 

Grujic, who joined the Reds for £5.1m from Red Star Belgrade in 2016, has made just 14 appearances for the first team since then, with loans to Red Star and Cardiff City as well as Berlin.

And, despite considerable interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, Werder Bremen, Brighton and Atalanta, the player has now decided to return to Hertha for another loan spell, after the Reds deemed another year away was the best course for his career.

Confirming the move, the Premier League side wrote in an official statement: "Marko Grujic will remain with Hertha BSC on loan for the 2019-20 season, Liverpool can confirm.

"The 23-year-old midfielder has extended his temporary spell with the Bundesliga club for a second campaign following an excellent maiden term in Germany.

"Grujic made 23 appearances for Hertha last season, scoring five goals, and was described as ‘by far the best midfielder I’ve seen in my time [22 years] at the club’ by the team’s coach at the time.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"The Serbia international originally joined Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, returning back to them immediately on loan, and has played 14 games for the Reds to date.

Grujic also had a successful stint at Cardiff City in 2018."

As per a report from the Guardian, it is understood that, despite these recurring loans, Grujic does have a future at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp of the belief that the midfielder can become a first-team player in the 2020/21 campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message