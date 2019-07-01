Man City Launch New Kits for 2019/20 Season Inspired by Manchester's Industrial Heritage

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

Manchester City have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 seasons, with new designs inspired by the city's industrial history.

In what will be the club's 125th anniversary season, City have worked with manufacturers Puma to create two new kits which will mark the momentous occasion for the club.

The kits, which are now available on City's official website, were launched at an event on Sunday night at Mayfield Depot, with a performance by City fan Bugzy Malone setting the stage for the new designs.


The home kit has been designed as a tribute to Manchester's industrial heritage. The woven jacquard wave pattern on the shirt is a visible representation of the looms which became synonymous with Manchester's industrial revolution.


The shirt remains sky blue but, for the first time ever, it will also feature purple accents, which have previously been used in City's alternate kits.

View this post on Instagram

Haçienda vibes 🔥 #mancity

A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on

The away shirt is a throwback to the "Madchester" years in the 1980s and 1990s. During this time, Manchester exploded with cultural diversity, and that is reflected in the away strip.

Taking inspiration from former nightclub 'The Haçienda', the shirt is primarily black with yellow accents, whilst there are also splashes of the City sky blue throughout.


On the new designs, PUMA’s Global Brand Marketing Director Adam Petrick said: “The partnership between Manchester City and PUMA goes beyond football. We want the club’s global fans and local Mancunians to all feel invested in this, and it starts with combining our very creative kit designs with authentic stories from Manchester’s history and music scene.

“We want to bring Manchester City and PUMA’s brand initiatives together when and wherever we can, and that means going beyond the pitch, into wider areas of football culture such as gaming, community, fashion and music. That’s how we can really impact football fans of all ages and demographics.”

Alongside the kits, there is also a full collection of Stadium, Teamwear and Fanwear attire.

