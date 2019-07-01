Manchester City Kit 19/20: Citizens Release New Home & Away Strips Leaving Fans Divided

Manchester City have today unveiled the kits they will be donning during the 2019/20 campaign, including a stunning away strip under their new Puma sponsorship.

With the offseason being a drag for most supporters, a new kit launch always brings a sense of excitement among fans and if the launch wasn't spicy enough as a stand-alone, City even brought Joleon Lescott along to DJ at the unveiling... No, really.

Both new shirts have been made to represent Manchester as a city and to pay tribute to its industrial and cultural heritage, something that is sure to gain the new branding some positive publicity.

The home jersey is similar to the traditional sky blue that the Citizens have come to know and love over the years, though a controversial injection of purple has been added which hasn't pleased some.

Following City's remarkable year on the field last year at all levels, the club have said that the added colour within the sky blue represents the fact that they will 'push for new honours this season, wearing uniquely designed kits that also feature the Club’s 125th anniversary crest'.

Despite the home kit dividing opinion among most, the away one certainly hasn't had the same reaction.

A black base shirt is decorated with stunning dashes of colour, an extremely artistic design to match an extremely artistic set of players on the pitch, you might say.

As well as also featuring the 125th anniversary crest, the top pays homage to Manchester's "Madchester" years of the 1980s and early 90s, with Puma claiming that the design was directly inspired by the former legendary nightclub 'The Haçienda'.

An interesting thing to note for fans, however, is that the name and number on the back aren't the traditional white colour, but more of an electric peachy/yellow colour.

Premier League rules state that only white must be worn on the back of the shirt so this won't be allowed during league action though they can choose to wear their unique name and numbers during other competition if they desire.