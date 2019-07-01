Manchester United Players Return for First Day of Pre-Season Training

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

It has been a summer of rebuilding at Manchester United with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka already arriving for around £65m, and the squad is likely to undergo further cosmetic surgery between now and the start of the season.

It may only be 1 July, and the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations are still going, but United's stars are already getting back down to work in preparation for the 2019/20 campaign - no rest for the wicked.

It's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first pre-season as boss, and after tending to some business, he wasted no time in getting the players whipped into shape. 

Here's a look at the shiny social media produced way it went down...

Some unnecessary pictures of the players arriving? Say no more.

Oh, the pictures weren't enough, and you wanted some slow-motion video action instead. Consider it done. 

Some actual training happened too though, apparently.

There was no Aaron Wan-Bissaka in sight just yet, so Ashley Young is happy to be back for now, presumably peeing on all the lamposts. 

And as we all know, things don't happen at Manchester United without Jesse Lingard getting in on the social media action. 

Who else is present, correct, and tweeting about it afterwards (captioned with the most flattering pic of themselves from the Utd collection, because otherwise what's the point)? 

Man Utd begin their pre-season games on Saturday 13 July down under in Australia against Perth Glory, before taking on Leeds four days later (also in Perth) before spending some time in Asia for the International Champions Cup.

For more information about the Red Devils' pre-season schedule, see here.

