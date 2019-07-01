Marcus Rashford Signs New Four-Year Contract With Manchester United

Marcus Rashford commits his future to Manchester United after rumors of a potential transfer.

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

Manchester United have confirmed that striker Marcus Rashford has signed a new four-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2023.

The England international was one of United's standout performers following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival, but had been linked with a move to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona after failing to agree on fresh terms.

However, those rumors will now be put to bed, as United confirmed the news of Rashford's new contract on their official website.

They revealed that Rashford has committed the next four years of his career to the Red Devils, while the club also have the option to extend that deal by a further year if they wish.

On his new contract, Rashford said: “Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of 7. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt.

“I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level.

“I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve.”

Solskjaer also added: “Marcus is one of the most talented English players of his generation. He is an outstanding player; blessed with natural pace and energy.

“Marcus is a shining example of the talent that our Academy produces and his upbringing means that he truly understands what it means to play for Manchester United.

“Despite being only 21 years old, Marcus already has great experience. He has a fantastic future ahead of him with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract."

