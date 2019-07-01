Romelu Lukaku Returns to Man Utd Training Facility With Inter Yet to Make Progress in Potential Deal

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has returned to the club's training complex at Carrington ahead of pre-season, with Inter yet to make any progress in a potential deal for the Belgian.

Lukaku is widely expected to complete his exit from Old Trafford this summer after his agent confirmed his desire to leave the club. Inter are thought to be leading the race for his signature, although they are yet to strike an agreement with the Red Devils.

Back at Carrington: Big Rom. No progress in a possible deal with Inter as yet. #mufc — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) July 1, 2019

With a move to Inter yet to materialise, HLN journalist Kristof Terreur confirmed that Lukaku has returned to Carrington to begin preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

The Nerazzurri were said to be keen on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for £54m, although United are not believed to be impressed by such an offer.

The Red Devils are eager to recover the vast majority of the £75m they spent to sign Lukaku back in 2017, and they want to do so almost immediately to raise funds for this summer's hectic transfer business.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Given United want a permanent deal, the latest report is that Inter are looking to sell some of their first-team players to try and raise the required funds. Both Joao Mario and Dalbert are thought to be nearing the exit door at San Siro, as Inter hope to raise enough cash to sign Lukaku.

Manager Antonio Conte is thought to be planning a number of signings this summer to help them prepare for next season's Champions League.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

They have already completed the signing of Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid, whilst plenty of big names have been tipped to follow. The likes of Edin Dzeko and Ivan Rakitic are also thought to be on Conte's wishlist, meaning more than a few players may need to be sold.