Wimbledon: The Football Teams Tennis' Biggest Stars Support

Monday 1 July marks the beginning of Wimbledon fortnight, where the world's best tennis players battle it out on grass to secure the oldest and most prestigious of the Grand Slam championships.

As it happens, a number of the best tennis players are also huge football fans. Here's a look at who they support.

Roger Federer - FC Basel

World number three and possible tennis GOAT Roger Federer is a big supporter of FC Basel in his native Switzerland.

Federer attends the home games at St. Jakob-Park in Basel whenever he has time away from tennis.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was approached for the president's post a few seasons ago but he declined. It is believed that the Swiss team hope to have the tennis legend on their board of directors once he retires.

Roger #Federer made a quick visit in the locker room after his FC Basel's win today. (Pic: @FC_Basel) pic.twitter.com/6pvCEQHvWB — Simon Häring (@_shaering) October 25, 2015

Rafael Nadal - Real Madrid & RCD Mallorca

A native of Mallorca whose uncle famously played for Barcelona, Nadal has mixed loyalties, supporting both Spanish giants Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca.

The world number two has been spotted at the Bernabeu a number of times watching Los Blancos in La Liga and the Champions League. According to The Express, current Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez even thinks Nadal would be a ‘magnificent’ choice to succeed him in the role.

Back in 2018 Nadal passed comment stating, “You never know what will happen, Everybody knows that I love football and that Real Madrid is my team.

“Talking about that now is a bit of a utopia but if you ask me, of course, I would like to be president."

He was however also pictured celebrating in the crowd as Mallorca were promoted back to La Liga last month. When the Balearic Islanders face Real next season in the top flight, it's anyone's guess who the King of Clay will favour.

Novak Djokovic - AC Milan

Warren Little/GettyImages

World number one Novak Djokovic is a fan of Italian giants AC Milan. The Serbian tries to attend their games when he has time off but says he still follows them religiously whilst playing on the tour.

Djokovic spoke about AC Milan a few years ago saying, “I’m a big fan of Milan and I’ll always be.

1-0 Ac Milan against Inter! Forzaaaaaaaaaaaaaa rosoneri!!! — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 2, 2011

"For me, football is second only tennis. My father was a professional footballer and at home, we always watch the Rossoneri’s games with great interest.”

Caroline Wozniacki - Liverpool

Former women's World number one Caroline Wozniacki is famously a big supporter of Liverpool.

The Dane fell in love with the club following a visit to Merseyside in 2008. Since then, Wozniacki has watched a number of home games and keeps up with their results.

KARIM JAAFAR/GettyImages

Wozniacki revealed (via the Mirror), "I first came to Anfield for the first time maybe five years ago, and I've been back about four more times.

"I love all the traditions of the club and I know a few guys on the team. I love coming to watch the games. The atmosphere is just amazing."

Andy Murray - Hibernian FC

Two-time Wimbledon winner and former World number one Andy Murray once got in trouble (with the tabloids anyway) for saying at the World Cup he supports anyone but England. However, at club level is a life-long Hibernian fan.





The Scotsman has family history with the Edinburgh club and recently became involved within the team, helping to mentor two of the brightest prospects in Scottish football, both at Hibernian; Ryan Porteous and Fraser Murray.

Became a dad ✅

Won Wimbledon (again) ✅

Won Olympic Gold (again) ✅

And Hibs won the 🏆 ✅

A good year for @andy_murray! pic.twitter.com/GodfqYefvo — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) August 15, 2016

Andy Murray commented saying, “Ever since my grandad played for Hibs in the 1950s, my family have supported the club.

"Football is a huge passion of mine and I’m looking forward to working with the club and with Ryan and Fraser and helping them with every aspect of their careers."

This is my dad in the Hibs team 1952. Spitting image of @andy_murray.

@OfficialHibs #GGTTH pic.twitter.com/LhgKbt6tgm — judy murray (@JudyMurray) February 21, 2016

Dominic Thiem - Chelsea

Austrian Dominic Thiem is a huge Chelsea fan and claims to hardly ever miss a game. The world number four in the world also follows Naby Keita and Sadio Mane's old club Red Bull Salzburg in his home country.

In an interview, Thiem said: "Football is my passion. I watch as many matches as possible in the European top leagues, I hardly miss a Chelsea match,"

Both Nadal and Thiem have some good football skills themselves as seen in the video below!

Del Potro - Boca Juniors





Former US Open winner Juan Martin Del Potro supports local team Boca Juniors when he isn't on the court and is a regular at the famous Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.

Tennis star Del Potro's Boca Juniors debut ⚽️🎾🎥https://t.co/mROq3SAyvK pic.twitter.com/KaSnPwDer4 — AS English (@English_AS) December 22, 2016

The 6ft 6in Argentine, who is also a fan of Italian champions Juventus, is a close friend of Mauro Camoranesi, who grew up in the same town.

Referencing Boca's Copa Libertadores final defeat to River Plate he said: "Today I cry for things that surprise my friends, like the River vs Boca, but it's better not to talk about that."

Kyle Edmund - Liverpool

British number one Kyle Edmund is a big Liverpool fan. The South Africa-born tennis ace, recently got an all-access pass to Melwood to see how Liverpool operate behind the scenes.

Patrik Lundin/GettyImages

Edmund got to meet Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson and many more Liverpool stars while he was at the training ground.

Nick Kyrios - Tottenham Hotspur

Australian Nick Kyrio is a massive Tottenham Hotspur fan and turned up sporting their new shirt on the first day of Wimbledon back in 2017.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Kyrgios told Tottenham's website: “Whenever Spurs are playing I try to watch them, even with the time difference in Australia.

“The last match I watched was about 2am in the morning!"