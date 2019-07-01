Women's Super League Set for Manchester & London Derbies on Opening Day of 2019/20 Season

The Women's Super League will host three different derby matches on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 season, with teams from London and Manchester set to square off.

The 2019/20 season will be the biggest in league history, with 12 sides set to compete for the first time ever.

The moment you’ve *ALL* been waiting for…



Where will you be headed on The @Barclays #FAWSL opening weekend? pic.twitter.com/zvkwnL4YJ0 — The Barclays FA Women's Super League (@FAWSL) July 1, 2019

The Football Association confirmed the fixtures for the opening weekend of the season on their official website, and fans are certainly in for a treat when the campaign kicks off on September 7 and September 8.

Chelsea will take on newly promoted Tottenham Hotspur, in what promises to be a fiercely contested affair. The fun in London is not done there, with defending champions Arsenal set to take on cross-town rivals West Ham United as well.

Further north, fans will also have a Manchester derby to look forward to when Manchester City square off against Manchester United.

United earned promotion to the WSL last season after finishing second in the Championship, and their first taste of top-flight action will almost certainly be a memorable one.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City will host Everton, Bristol City take on Brighton and Hove Albion, and Liverpool will meet Reading.

On the fixtures, FA director of the women’s professional game Kelly Simmons said: "It’s a very exciting time for women’s football with the country currently swept up in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Lionesses performing brilliantly.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“We’re looking forward to this increased interest carrying over into our domestic game next season and beyond.

“Opening weekend is packed full of great fixtures that are sure to set the tone for what promises to be the biggest and most exciting domestic season yet and we look forward to releasing the full fixture list next week.”

The remainder of the fixtures for the 2019/20 WSL season will be officially unveiled on Wednesday 10 July.