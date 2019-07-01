Yacine Brahimi in 'Very Advanced Negotiations' With Arsenal Following Release From Porto

Arsenal are said to be nearing the signing of Algerian winger Yacine Brahimi, who is available for free after his contract with Porto expired.

Brahimi failed to agree fresh terms to remain with Porto and has long been linked with a move elsewhere, with clubs across Europe thought to be keen on striking a deal.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

According to Algerian outlet La Gazette du Fennec, Arsenal could be set to win the race for his signature, with Brahimi said to be in "very advanced negotiations" over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

He has plenty of other offers, but it is claimed that Brahimi would prefer to test himself in the Premier League, whilst he is also eager to earn himself a huge contract in England.

With Arsenal looking to rejuvenate their squad on a tight budget, free transfers could be key for Unai Emery. Signing a player with Brahimi's top-flight experience is thought to be high on their wish list, and doing so for free would allow funds to be spent elsewhere.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Last season, Brahimi racked up 13 goals and nine assists for Porto, attracting interest from the likes of Everton and West Ham United. However, with the Gunners playing in the Europa League and pushing for Champions League football next season, it is believed that Brahimi would prefer a switch to the Emirates.

If he does join, he could be one of many new faces through the door at the club. Arsenal have been linked with a number of new signings, including Wilfried Zaha, Kieran Tierney and Armando Izzo, but they will likely need to sell some players to finance the deals.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

The club are thought to be working with a transfer budget of just £45m which, in today's market, will certainly not be enough to afford multiple top players. As such, Arsenal may look to a number of free agents in an attempt to bolster their squad.

Players of Brahimi's quality are rarely available for free and, with Arsenal on the lookout for attacking reinforcements, this could be a smart piece of business for the Gunners.