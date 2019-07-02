Alisson Becker Explains How He Made That Famous Save Against Napoli During UCL Group Stages

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has shed some light on his vital save against S.S.C. Napoli during last season's Champions League group stages.

The Reds were taking a 1-0 lead into added time at the end of the match and needed to hold on to progress into the knockout stages of the Champions League, but it looked like they would be held to a devastating draw when Arkadiusz Milik had a free shot at goal from six yards out in the 91st minute.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Alisson somehow made an iconic save to deny the Poland international and it acted as a springboard which eventually saw Liverpool crowned as the Champions League winners some six months later.

The Brazil international admits that there was an element of luck to his last-minute heroics back in December, but Alisson says that the secret behind his save was trying to close down the space to Milik as quickly as possible.

"The ball went to Milik, he stopped the ball and I just tried to close the gaps, close the space," Alisson said, quoted by The Evening Standard. "I think that happened in that moment, the ball came through me. I think I’m blessed as well - a bit lucky!"

The 26-year-old, who was in his first year on Merseyside following a €62.5m move from Roma, added that his experience against Napoli in Italy helped with his individual performance during their matchday six meeting in the Champions League group stages.

"I played against Napoli in Italy, in Serie A, I know their quality, I know they are a strong team," he added. "But we have something different at Anfield so that night I could show that I could help the team. I’m very happy about this because you work for these moments.

"You work hard to come to the game and sometimes make one save, but one save that will be important to help your teammates. This gives confidence to the team."

