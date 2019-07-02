BBC Sport Gives London Pub 'Lioness' Makeover for England Women's World Cup Semi-Final

World Cup semi-finals are tricky – do you watch it at home, with a sofa to hide behind in case it goes to penalties? Out with your mates at the pub, if you can find a place that isn't rammed? And it's too late to get to Lyon now, right?

Never mind. The Lion in Aldgate has, in association with BBC Sport, rebranded as The Lioness for one night only to host coverage of England's Women's World Cup semi-final against the USA, as the Lionesses aim to reach the final for the first time.

The Lion in Aldgate has had the BBC Sport makeover, eh? #changethegame pic.twitter.com/lkqfaUZ9qt — Chris Deeley 🚨 FORGOTTEN NATIONS OUT NOW 🚨 (@ThatChris1209) July 2, 2019

The BBC Sport takeover will make this the only Lioness pub in England (yes, London media bias and all that, pipe down); Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts hosting the coverage with England and Arsenal legend Rachel Yankey providing analysis.

The Lionesses have smashed the country's record viewing figures for a women's game in consecutive knockout matches, with 7.6m people tuning in last Thursday for their quarter-final win over Norway and an estimated audience in excess of 10m preparing for Tuesday night's semi-final against the defending champions.

England have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far, Claire Emslie netting for Scotland in the Lionesses' first game before a series of four clean sheets for Karen Bardsley and Carly Telford against Argentina, Japan, Cameroon and Norway in the games following.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The event is part of the BBC’s #ChangeTheGame season, which sees more live women’s sport being broadcasted this summer, free to air, than ever before. The game kicks off in Lyon at 8pm UK time.