BBC Sport Gives London Pub 'Lioness' Makeover for England Women's World Cup Semi-Final

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

World Cup semi-finals are tricky – do you watch it at home, with a sofa to hide behind in case it goes to penalties? Out with your mates at the pub, if you can find a place that isn't rammed? And it's too late to get to Lyon now, right?

Never mind. The Lion in Aldgate has, in association with BBC Sport, rebranded as The Lioness for one night only to host coverage of England's Women's World Cup semi-final against the USA, as the Lionesses aim to reach the final for the first time. 

The BBC Sport takeover will make this the only Lioness pub in England (yes, London media bias and all that, pipe down); Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts hosting the coverage with England and Arsenal legend Rachel Yankey providing analysis. 

The Lionesses have smashed the country's record viewing figures for a women's game in consecutive knockout matches, with 7.6m people tuning in last Thursday for their quarter-final win over Norway and an estimated audience in excess of 10m preparing for Tuesday night's semi-final against the defending champions. 

England have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far, Claire Emslie netting for Scotland in the Lionesses' first game before a series of four clean sheets for Karen Bardsley and Carly Telford against Argentina, Japan, Cameroon and Norway in the games following. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The event is part of the BBC’s #ChangeTheGame season, which sees more live women’s sport being broadcasted this summer, free to air, than ever before. The game kicks off in Lyon at 8pm UK time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message