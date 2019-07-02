South American rivals Brazil and Argentina meet with a place in the Copa America final on the line, as the two play at Estadio Mineirão in Belo Horizonte Tuesday night.

The sworn enemies are both looking to vanquish some past ghosts in this semifinal. For host Brazil, it's about returning to the place of its most infamous defeat–a 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals–and emerging victorious to move onto the final. For Argentina, it's about quieting its throngs of critics and ending a trophy drought–one that extends back to 1993 and has always been the key talking point for anyone disputing Lionel Messi's place among the all-time greats.

Brazil escaped a scare in the quarterfinals, outlasting Paraguay in penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw. Argentina, which labored through the group stage, enjoyed an easier time in the first knockout round, beating Venezuela 2-0 on goals from Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso.

With an injured Neymar watching in the luxury boxes and the Mineirão rocking at kickoff after Brazil's supporters extended the national anthem with an a cappella edition, the hosts looked to strike early. Roberto Firmino forced a second-minute save from a diving Franco Armani, though the offside flag would've nullified the strike had it gone in.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The winner advances to Sunday's final and will play either Peru or two-time reigning champion Chile at the famed Maracanã. Chile has beaten Argentina in the last two finals, winning in penalty kicks both times.