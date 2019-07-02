Brazil is set to to face bitter rival Argentina in the semifinals of of Copa América on Tuesday, July 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Argentina enters the contest coming off a 2–0 win over Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the competition. The Argentines took an early lead when Lautaro Martínez scored in the 10th minute. Giovani Lo Celso added another goal in the 74th off a goalkeeper blunder to see Argentina through to the next round.

Brazil comes into match following a win over Paraguay in penalty kicks. The host nation won 4–3 on penalties following 120 scoreless minutes. The Brazilians dominated the game, outshooting Paraguay (26-5 shot attempts) while also controlling 71% of the game's possession.

Brazil returns to the site of its most famous defeat, a 7-1 semifinal thrashing at the hands of Germany in the 2014 World Cup. Argentina will look to inflict more pain on its hated foe while also returning to a third straight final after a pair of losses in PKs to Chile.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.