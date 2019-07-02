Dani Olmo: Manchester United Begin Talks With Sought-After Spain Under-21 Star

Manchester United are leading the race to sing Spain Under-21 star Dani Olmo and are expected to begin talks with Dinamo Zagreb for the first time on Tuesday.

Olmo was one of the stars of Spain's victorious campaign in the UEFA Under-21 European Championships last month, scoring three times in total, including goals in the semi-final and final.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

As reported by Sportske Novosti, United are currently the frontrunners to sign 21-year-old Olmo and the player's agent has hinted that a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards.

The Croatian publication claim Olmo's agent Andyja Baru always gives 'yes' or 'no' answers, but when questioned about a potential move to United said: "At this point, I can’t comment on it"

The Red Devils are prepared to spend €40m for the attacking midfielder, but look set to face competition from clubs all over Europe. The youngster's performances in this summer's tournament have ignited the interest of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Speaking on the speculation, Bura said: "Serious talks start from today, ultimately decided by Dinamo and Olmo, of course."





"I send all interested clubs to Dinamo and when the clubs agree a fee, I will come to agree on the conditions for Dani. Dani can play for any club as he has already showed this at the Euro U21s. When we are talking about Manchester United, they have no such player as Olmo."





Olmo, who came up through the ranks at Barcelona, moved to Dinamo Zagreb in 2015 where he has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists last season.

Los pasos de @daniolmo7.

Emigró a Croacia para cumplir su sueño y con 20 años ya cuenta con un gran palmarés. #ElDíaDespués pic.twitter.com/EFki1b85kh — El Día Después en Movistar+ (@ElDiaDespues) April 22, 2019

The young Spaniard admitted in an interview with Movistar early this year that he is ready to move to a new club after four years in Croatia. However, it is believed that Olmo is insistent, that wherever he ends up, he is exposed to regular first-team football.

The 21-year-old left his home in Spain to move to Zagreb for exactly that reason and the benefit of this decision has been clear to see in the European Under-21 Championships this summer.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already secured the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who also featured at the Euros, but his England side failed to make it out of their group.