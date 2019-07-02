Financial Fair Play Rule Adjustment Hands Premier League Clubs Major Boost in the Transfer Market

A small adjustment to the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, which came into force on July 1st, is set to give Premier League clubs a major boost in the transfer market.

The rule change will allow clubs to spend more money than they were previously permitted, meaning they can attract higher quality players to their clubs.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Short Term Cost Control was introduced to the FFP framework in 2013, which prevented clubs from going on spending sprees. The law stated that an increase in wage bills that exceeds £7m must be funded by new commercial deals.

Much to the delight of the majority of Premier League clubs, football.london reports that this law has now been removed from FFP regulations, which will allow teams to spend more money with more freedom than before.

Whilst this rule change will benefit all clubs, it will be of most benefit to the mid-tier clubs who are looking to break into the top six.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Such was the financial disparity between the upper echelons of English football and the rest, most clubs were playing catch up with previous FFP regulations only slowing them down.

Now we could see the likes of Leicester City, West Ham, Wolves attract better players to mount more of a challenge for the European spots.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

We have already seen West Ham capture the much sought-after Spain Under-21 star Pablo Fornals, whilst Leicester continue to battle it out for the signature of Youri Tielemans, with this rule change set to make such moves far more feasible.

Even the lower placed teams can begin to bridge the gap between themselves and the rest of the league, as the playing field looks to be levelling out.

It may take a season or two to take effect, but the scrapping of this law could help create the most competitive top-flight that English football has seen in a very long time.