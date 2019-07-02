Frenkie de Jong: €86m Barcelona Signing Set to Be Presented at Camp Nou on Friday

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

Frenkie de Jong is finally set for his Barcelona presentation on Friday, following his signing for the club in the January transfer window.

The Netherlands midfielder signed a deal worth up to €86m with add-ons to move this summer, snubbing the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in favour of a move to Catalonia.

Considered to be one of the most promising footballers in the world, the ex-Ajax player has garnered further praise for his part in an impressive Netherlands side, playing a vital role in the Dutch team that knocked England out of the Nations League last month.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

The midfielder's presentation will take place on 5 July and will include his signing of the contract, his reveal to the fans in the Camp Nou and a press conference to follow. 


De Jong has signed a five-year deal with the Catalonian giants, keeping him there until the 2023/24 season.


The presentation will be streamed live on Barcelona's website, as well as being broadcast on Barça TV.

De Jong joins an illustrious list of Dutch players to turn out for Barç, with the likes of Patrick Kluivert, Johan Cruyff and Ronald Koeman all donning the Blaugrana jersey before him.

