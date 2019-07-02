Gareth Bale's Agent Rubbishes Links to Inter as Welshman Remains Committed to Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's agent has dismissed rumours that the winger could swap Real Madrid for Inter this summer, insisting Bale remains focused on Real.

Recent reports have suggested that Bale could head to Inter this summer after falling out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane, with Bale's agent specifically said to have met with club officials to strike a deal.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

However, according to ESPN, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has confirmed that the story is completely fictitious, describing claims of his meeting with Inter as "rubbish".

Barnett insisted that Bale's primary focus is fighting for his place in Madrid, and he will certainly return to the club for the beginning of pre-season on July 8.

The Welshman regularly found himself out of the starting lineup under Zidane, starting just five of the club's last 12 La Liga games, with reports suggesting that Zidane was not impressed with Bale.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

He has since been heavily linked with moves to the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich, with Los Blancos thought to be keen on parting ways with the 29-year-old if he is not going to play a major part in the team's future.

The arrival of Eden Hazard has only created more doubts about Bale's future. Opportunities in the first team will likely be reduced as a result of Hazard's involvement, whilst Real are also thought to be looking at raising a huge sum of money to help balance the books this summer.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Bale is one of 13 players who Real are thought to have decided to part ways with. Of those on the list, Marcos Llorente and Mateo Kovacic have already been sold, whilst Theo Hernandez and Raul de Tomas are nearing moves to AC Milan and Benfica respectively.

They are eager to raise around €300m, and see selling Bale as a way of generating a sizeable income, although his agent's latest words suggest Bale is not interested in being shipped out this summer.