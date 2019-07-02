Harry Maguire: The Latest on Leicester's Rejection of Man Utd Bid & Man City's Interest

Leicester City's rejection of a £70m bid from Manchester United for Harry Maguire is the main talking point among the British press on Tuesday afternoon.

Sky Sports and the BBC's Simon Stone have reported the news, with confirmation coming quickly to suggest that the Foxes have rejected the offer and will hold out for a higher fee than Virgil van Dijk's transfer cost in January 2018 - he moved for £75m to Liverpool - before agreeing to any deal.

So, @ManUtd have indeed offered £70m for Harry Maguire. @LCFC board are aware of Maguire's wishes. Not the type to agitate but wrong to say he is happy to stay. However, Leicester's valuation is over £70m so bit of work to do on this one. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 2, 2019

The news has been presented as fresh, but Leicester's position in negotiations has remained the same for the duration of the summer, and United's bid was lodged a number of weeks ago. The Foxes' hand is only strengthened further by the recent £50m transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to United - an England defender five years junior to Maguire - as it confirms Maguire's market position.

Manchester City, who've not been mentioned in Tuesday's updates, are also in the running, and have made a bid of their own in the past. Leicester have rejected that too, but they will sell for the right price. Leicester are looking to sell for between £85m and £90m if they can push matters that far.

90min first learned of the developments on June 14, and reported the following at the time.

"Leicester are under no pressure to sell, 90min understands, and are perfectly content to sit on any deal until an acceptable offer is made. Their initial demand to the Manchester clubs went as high as £120m, and while it's obviously unrealistic and one that's unlikely to be met, it's a display of the Foxes' position of power in negotiations. They do not need to sell.

"The club are aiming to get as close to the £100m mark as they can in any potential sale, but their position in negotiations will likely mean it's United who are the ones that chase hardest.

Learned that United and City have seen offers rejected by Leicester for Harry Maguire.



Leicester holding out for more, but may sell for between £85m and £90m, with United more likely to go higher.



More at @90min_Football below...https://t.co/NWqaOI1Ikd — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) June 14, 2019

"Leicester are confident that they will eventually strike a deal close to their asking price and the player, Maguire himself, is unlikely to actively push the club to finalise a deal. That's even while Leicester are aware the 26-year-old is ready to join a bigger club."

As it stands, United and City are both confident that they will be able to sign Maguire this summer. The player is ready to move, and while his preference may be City, the Premier League champions are more likely to stick to a certain stopping point (in terms of offers and wages) as they have displayed in past negotiations with other players.

United's desire to make a big-name central defensive signing could give them the edge.