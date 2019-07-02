Karen Bardsley Ruled Out of England's World Cup Semi-Final Clash With Hamstring Injury

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has been ruled of the Lionesses' semi-final clash against United States with a hamstring injury.

The Manchester City shotstopper has been superb form for Phil Neville's side this summer, but will now miss out on the biggest game of her career - with Carly Telford stepping into the breach.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 31-year-old has already made one appearance at this World Cup, featuring in England's 1-0 win over Argentina during the Group Stages of the competition.

While it's an enforced change that won't affect England's game plan for the semi-final, losing Bardsley to injury will be the last thing that Neville and co wanted before they face a free-scoring USWNT side.

Jill Ellis' side are the top scorers at the competition, having netted 13 goals in their opening match alone. They've gone on to take their total at the Women's World Cup to 22, while they also have two of the competition's top goalscorers in Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe, though, will surprisingly not start in Lyon either, with Christen Press brought into the USWNT's side instead. No word as yet been released as to why one of Ellis' co-captains has been left out of the side, but her absence will be a timely boost for Neville and his players.

The former Manchester United midfielder has opted to go with the same back four that started the quarter-final win over Norway, but starts in midfield are handed to Rachel Daly and Beth Mead - both of whom were substitutes in that quarter-final.

Toni Duggan and Fran Kirby are the two players who miss out, but both will hope to play some part as the Lionesses' look to book a place in their first ever World Cup final.

