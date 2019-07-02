Manchester City Set to Honour David Silva by Handing Him Captain's Armband for Final Season

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

Manchester City are set to honour David Silva's impending departure by naming him club captain for his final season at the Etihad.

Following the loss of erstwhile leader Vincent Kompany, who has joined boyhood club RSC Anderlecht as player-manager, the Citizens have been forced to find a new candidate to wear the armband. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to a report from the Mirror, Pep Guardiola and co have decided to hand the honour to Silva as a parting gift, with the Spaniard now the Citizens' longest-serving player following Kompany's exit.

The 33-year-old has led City out onto the pitch before, as have Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho, but it is the famed number 21 who the club have chosen to lead their defence of English football's first-ever domestic treble.

Silvarevealed his desire to leave the club at the end of the season in an interview with the same publication last month, explaining: “No, this is the last one - 10 years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me.

“Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years. It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it.”

And, while the defence of those domestic titles is an important goal, Silva acknowledged that finally winning the Champions League would be the best way to bow out, declaring: “That would be perfect.

“We haven’t been able to achieve that goal yet but if every year is like last season, I would sign for it right now. When I was a kid, I never thought I would achieve everything I have done. So for me I’m more than happy with what I have achieved in my time at City.”

