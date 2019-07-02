Neymar 'Optimistic' Over Barcelona Return as He Looks to Win Over Club Officials

Neymar has told Barcelona players that he is optimistic about a return to Camp Nou this summer, as he looks to convince club officials that signing him would be worth the effort.

The winger has been tipped to make a sensational return to Barcelona, but his huge price tag of around €222m is thought to be a major stumbling block for the Blaugrana.

MAURO PIMENTEL/GettyImages

However, despite these concerns, Marca claim that Neymar still feels positive about a potential return to the club, telling players he believes a move will go through.

The Brazilian knows that he will likely have to work hard to help Barcelona complete the deal, with Paris Saint-Germain determined to hold on to the winger. Fortunately, he is prepared to put in the work, in an attempt to prove to club executives that they should pursue a deal.

Barcelona officials are thought to be reluctant to sanction an expensive move for Neymar, given they still feel hurt by his initial move away from the club in 2017. Club vice-president Jordi Cardoner even confirmed that they were not interested in Neymar's desire to return, casting doubt over the entire move.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

As a result, Neymar is eager to win his doubters over, and is doing all he can to stay out of drama to try and ensure Barcelona's concerns do not continue to grow. He is aware that one poor statement to the media could jeopardise the entire move, so he has opted to remain silent and let the clubs do the talking.

Instead, what Neymar is doing is training with surfer Gabriel Medina, posting videos on social media in an attempt to prove that he will still be in peak physical condition as soon as the next season begins.

Barcelona's senior players, such as Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique, are eager to see Neymar return to the club, and it is thought that they have tried to put in a good word for the winger with club officials, but it remains to be seen whether they will be successful in convincing Barcelona to splash the cash.