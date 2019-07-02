Nicolo Barella Reiterates Desire to Join Inter After Cagliari Agree Deal With AS Roma

Italy international Nicolo Barella has reportedly turned down an offer from AS Roma as he intends to finalise a move to Antonio Conte's Inter.





Italian clubs across Serie A held interest in Barella, most notably Roma who had also agreed a deal for the Cagliari midfielder, yet he has decided that he wants to be playing in Milan next season.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has impressed at Cagliari, so much so that he has become a regular in Roberto Mancini's national team set-up.



According to esteemed Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barella reiterated his desire to sign for Inter when it became apparent that Cagliari would happily sell him to Roma.

Nicolò Barella ha scelto l'Inter: lo ha ribadito in queste ore al Cagliari e ai diretti interessati, una decisione presa da settimane ✔️ @SkySport #calciomercato — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2019

Reportedly since the 11 June, the agreement has been in place that Barella will sign for Inter, with sorting bonuses the only matter.

It is believed that it is the appointment of Anontio Conte that has swayed Barella to the Nerazzurri. Cagliari president Tomasso Giulini confirmed yesterday, speaking to Sky Italia, that he had reached an agreement with Roma, stating that the decision was now up to Barella himself.

The news, broken by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reads above "Nicolò Barella chose Inter: he reiterated this in these hours to Cagliari and those directly involved, a decision made for weeks."

Il presidente Giulini a @SkySport: Avevo accordo con l’Inter per Barella sulla parte fissa dall’11 giugno. Mancavano solo i bonus. Poi sono spariti da 20 giorni. Ora ho chiuso un accordo con la Roma, ho accettato, intesa totale. Deciderà Barella, dopo 2 giorni di riflessione” 🔵 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2019

The offer from Roma for Barella is reported by Football Italia to be €30m, plus Grégoire Defrel. It seems that the action from Roma has prompted Barella to make a decision, with the conclusion of the move to Inter expected to be completed soon.

Barella is a talented midfielder who would add a lot to Inter's under performing team. Antonio Conte is known for demanding a strong work ethic from his players, something that Barella will offer in the centre of the pitch. With a good range of passing and being known to score the odd screamer, the Italian will add much more than just a large engine to the team.