Raheem Sterling Reveals Reasons Behind Liverpool Departure in 2015

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has revealed that Liverpool's failure to win the Premier League pushed him to join the Citizens.

Sterling, who left Merseyside for Manchester in July 2015 for £49m, has since gone on to win the league twice under Pep Guardiola, with both an FA Cup triumph and two League Cup victories also recorded.

And, as revealed in an in-depth interview with GQ for the Magazine's upcoming cover story, the England international explained that it was this desire for trophies that pushed him into searching for pastures new at such a young age.



Sterling explained: "When I got into Liverpool I said if I haven’t won the Premier League by the time I’m 21 I need to look at my options and see what I’m doing there.

"I put that into place from a young age. And I came to City and won my first Premier League.

"It’s just good to know what I’ve set out to do - what we’ve set out as a team to do - is going as planned."

Undeniably one of the stars of the @Lionesses game vs Norway, was the FA’s head of women’s football Sue Campbell!



She was in the stands hi-fiving with David Beckham as the goals flew in 😍



Her and David go way back! #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/6kRD5bTfQU — 90min (@90min_Football) July 2, 2019

The 24-year-old has also succeeded on an individual level, winning both the PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2018/19 and the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year gong of the same year.

And it is not just on the field that Sterling has found success in recent times, with the Jamaican-born Englishman receiving plenty of plaudits for his handling of a racist incident at Stamford Bridge, which also involved a public haranguing of certain media outlets.

Speaking on the infamous Instagram post that sparked this, Sterling revealed that he consulted both Fabian Delph and now-departed club captain Vincent Kompany before he sent it out, explaining: "They are two people I love and respect who tell me exactly how it is and they’re honest with me. They both loved it and from their reaction I thought, 'Yeah, cool'."