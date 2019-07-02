Tanguy Ndombele Arrives for Tottenham Hotspur Medical Ahead of Club-Record Transfer

Lyon's star midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is edging closer to a move to Tottenham Hotspur as the Frenchman arrives in London for a medical.

In a deal believed to be worth up to £65m, Ndombele would surpass Davinson Sanchez as the club's record signing, should the deal be completed.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

As reported by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the north London club. The initial fee is said to be around £56m, whilst add-ons could increase this figure by a further £9m.

Ndombele has been a long-term target for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who last week underlined the club's need to boost their squad this summer: "It is imperative that this year we strengthen the team.

"We saved a lot of money in almost two years without signing and that should allow us to strengthen ourselves well."

The French midfielder has attracted interest from all over Europe, but with just a few details left to finalise, it looks as though the Premier League side have won the race for his signature.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ndombele plays a more defensive role and is likely to battle Moussa Sissoko for a spot in the starting lineup. But with seven assists last season for Lyon, the French international is perfectly capable of contributing in an attacking sense too.





The news of this transfer comes as Tottenham confirmed the arrival of Jack Clarke from Leeds United on Tuesday morning, who will return to the Whites on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Spurs' activity in the transfer market this summer marks a significant increase in their lack of business over the course of the last few windows, with their last singing (prior to Clarke) coming in January 2018.