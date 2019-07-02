Toby Alderweireld Faces Spurs Axe as Tottenham Aim to Raise Funds for Roma Trio

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up the possibility of cashing in on centre-back Toby Alderweireld as they look to back up Tanguy Ndombele's impending arrival with another midfield signing.

The north London outfit have already announced a deal for Leeds United winger Jack Clarke and are also expected to be on the brink of confirming Ndombele's arrival, with the Lyon star undergoing his medical on Tuesday.

A number of reports insist that Spurs remain interested in making another signing to bolster their midfield, and The Daily Mail claims that defender Alderweireld could be offered up in a deal to bring a new player to the club this summer.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Their report specifically hints that Alderweireld could be used to prise Italian wonderkid Nicolò Zaniolo away from A.S. Roma, with the Giallorossi expressing an interest in signing the Belgium international this summer.

But it's not just Zaniolo - who is also a target for Juventus - who has been linked with a move to north London from Roma ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), French midfielder Steven Nzonzi has been offered to Tottenham this summer as they look to cash in on the 30-year-old, who has struggled to make an impact in the Italian capital.

 Although Tottenham have been linked with Nzonzi in the past, it's unknown how eager they would be to bring the former Stoke City star to the club this time around.

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini is also mentioned as a potential target for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Elsewhere, Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso has been on Tottenham's radar throughout the summer transfer and it's understood that he remains a target for the club, but Football Espana report that their decision-makers are reluctant to meet Real Betis' €75m asking price.

Spurs have already seen a bid on €60m rejected by officials in Andalusia, but Real Betis have been willing to lower their demands as Lo Celso has a €100m release clause at the Benito Villamarín.

