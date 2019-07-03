Atletico Madrid Signs Mexican Star Hector Herrera From Porto

Herrera joins Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal.

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

Atletico Madrid have continued rebuilding their squad ahead of the upcoming La Liga season by announcing the signing of midfielder Hector Herrera from Porto on a three-year-deal.

The Mexican international had been with the Portuguese side since 2013, having joined from Pachuca, making 245 appearances for the club and netting 35 goals.

During his six seasons in Portugal, Herrera won one league title and two Super Cups, quickly asserting himself as a key figure for the club, awarding himself a role as one of the Porto's captains. Now, the club confirmed on their official website that the 29-year-old will join up with Diego Simeone's side for the 2019/20 campaign for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking of the transfer, a club statement read: "He is strong on and off the ball and has a powerful shot. In fact, in the 2017-18 season, his stunner against Benfica was voted as the Portuguese league’s best goal.

"The midfielder also has great experience in the Champions League, having played 41 matches in the competition.

"Moreover, with this agreement, we strengthen our link with Mexico. In 2017 we signed our deal with Atlético de San Luis, and now one of the country’s most talented players arrives at our club. For these reasons, we welcome Héctor Herrera to Atlético de Madrid and we wish him the best of luck at the Wanda Metropolitano. Welcome, Héctor!"

The Mexican's transfer to Atletico coincides with Rodri's imminent move to Manchester City, with the addition of Herrera likely to be a like-for-like switch to cover the Spaniard's departure to the Premier League outfit.

