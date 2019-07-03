Barcelona Announce 'Irrevocable Resignation' of Vice President Jordi Mestre

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

Barcelona's vice president of sports, Jordi Mestre, announced his decision to resign from the role on Wednesday evening, bringing an end to a nine-year association with the club.

Having been a part of the board of directors of the club since the summer of 2010, intially joining under the presidency of Sandro Rosell, he was given the role and made manager responsible for football, Barça B and Barça Women. 

Since January 2014, he was made the vice president responsible for the sports area at Barcelona, a position he held until an announcement was made on the club's official website declaring his departure from the role.

A statement read: "Jordi Mestre, until today the vice president responsible for sports at the club, presented his irrevocable resignation this afternoon.

"Jordi Mestre wishes to thank the trust placed in him by the presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and the opportunity and honour of having served and defended the interests of FC Barcelona."

Ed Mulholland/GettyImages

Mestre is the man who famously said Neymar was "200 per cent” staying at Barcelona, only for the Brazilian to sign for Paris Saint-Germain just weeks later. 

His decision to resign has come as something of a shock to onlookers after Barcelona had previously announced that Mestre would appear alongside Frenkie de Jong and the club's director of football Eric Abidal on Friday - when the Dutch midfielder’s was officially set to be presented as a Barcelona player.

