Everton 2019/20 Home Kit: Clean Toffees Strip Leaked Online Ahead of Planned Unveiling

Everton's home shirt for the 2019/20 season has been leaked online ahead of Thursday's planned unveiling.



In the build-up to the big reveal the Toffee's official Twitter account caused a stir amongst supporters by using #StDomingo in the announcement.

This lead to speculation that the shirt would feature the church where the club was founded in the design, or potentially a switch to the blue and white stripes that were worn when the club were known as St Domingo FC, before changing their name to Everton in 1879, could be on the cards.

👕 2019-20 home kit

🕘 Revealed 9am tomorrow#StDomingo 💙 — Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2019

Thankfully for the purists, the shirt is a traditional royal blue, with a subtle white trim. There is no obvious feature of a church, although there is a subtle pattern in the top half of the material.

One interesting feature is the EFC logo on the back of the neck, a throwback to the logo used on the sleeve of their 1992/93 kit.

👕 The Everton 2019/2020 home shirt pic.twitter.com/nvXXMz5kcE — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) July 3, 2019

SportPesa's logo across the front is in a tasteful white colour, meaning that it fits in well with the shirt unlike some other overbearing sponsors that have ruined many a good shirt in recent times. Angry Birds continue to feature on the sleeve.

Details of the shorts and socks have not yet been revealed, although it's safe to assume that they'll be in their traditional white to compliment a shirt that is smart enough, if a little unspectacular.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ¡ANTICIPO! Esta es la nueva camiseta de Everton 2019/20: https://t.co/3XDxB5W37C pic.twitter.com/wHEkONtDp7 — Todo Sobre Camisetas (@EleteTSC) July 3, 2019

Simplicity is an underrated trait of a good football shirt and some manufacturers would do well to take a leaf out of Umbro's book here.

However, unless it proves to be a spectacular season for the Toffees it's unlikely to go down as a classic, but at the same time it won't feature anywhere near the 50 worst football shirts of all time.