Fantasy Football: The 10 Biggest Prices Changes Ahead of the 2019/20 Premier LeagueSeason

Fantasy Premier League kicked off for the 2019/20 season last Thursday, with hundreds of thousands of managers already registering and hoping to put together the best possible squads to win their mini-leagues - and the bragging rights that come with it.

With any new season of FPL prices change, so - spoiler alert- any managers hoping to pick up the likes of Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser for bargain fees will be disappointed.

At the same time, underperformers and 'flops' have dropped - usually for good reason - but sometimes a player will bounce back strong and look like a steal (some Manchester United fans may still have their fingers crossed about Alexis Sanchez).

With that being said, let's take a look at the biggest price changes in FPL 2019/20.

Alexis Sanchez

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Price change: -3.5m





With a drop from £10.5m to £7m, Sanchez has had by far the biggest price change of all players - and not for good reason. The Chilean has been a disastrous signing for the Red Devils, on wages of more than £350,000 a week while unable to force his way into a lacklustre Manchester United side.





His meagre 47 points last season - one goal and five assists - is a fall from grace from a player considered to be one of the very best in the Premier League just a few short years ago; back when he managed 264 points and earned a price tag of £12m.

Romelu Lukaku



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Price Change: -2.5m





A damning indictment of the state of Manchester United, Lukaku - another mega money signing for the club - has fallen £11m to £8.5m due to a below-par season. The Belgian is no longer guaranteed a starting place at Old Trafford, due in part to his dip in form, and in part to the emergence of Marcus Rashford.





Lukaku's 115 points last season is a far cry from his 221 three seasons ago, which earned him a price tag of £11.5m upon joining Manchester United.

Ryan Fraser

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Price Change: +2m





Starting at just £5.5m last season, Fraser's mammoth 181 points has elevated him to £7.5m, and deservedly so. The Bournemouth wide man enjoyed his finest campaign in the Premier League so far, scoring seven times and assisting 14 more.





Bournemouth finished as the highest goal scorers outside of the top six with 56, and the Scotsman's creativity played a major role in that.

Callum Wilson

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Price Change: +2m





Fraser's Bournemouth teammate Wilson also received a hefty price bump, from £6m to £8m as a result of his 168 point season. The Englishman was equally as prolific as he was selfless, scoring 14 and assisting 12.





In fact, Fraser and Wilson's partnership was a major role in each of their individual successes - they combined for 12 goals, the most any two players have set each other up in a 38 game Premier League season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold



BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Price Change: +2m





After an 185 point season, with one goal, 13 assists and 16 clean sheets, the Liverpool full-back has jumped from £5m to £7m - a huge price for a defender, but indicative of how impressive Alexander-Arnold was last season.





With no reason to suggest that Liverpool will regress defensively, and while the Reds attack through their full-backs, there's no reason to suggest TAA won't be one of FF's hottest properties next season.

Sadio Mane



JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Price Change: +2m





Mane is another Liverpool player that's value has risen substantially, beginning at £11.5m following a starting price of £9.5m last season.





The wide man amassed 231 points as a result of 22 goals and three assists last term, and is now only £1m cheaper than the most expensive player in the game: Mohamed Salah.

Raul Jimenez



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Price Change: +2m





Starting at only £5.5m in his debut Premier League season, Jimenez was an unknown FF entity. By the end of the 2018/19 campaign, he was recognised as a Fantasy Football legend, cumulating 181 points, having scored 13 and assisted 10.





The Mexican now begins at £7.5m, which still seems cheap for how impressive the Wolves front man has been in England.

Naby Keita



Stu Forster/GettyImages

Price Change: -1.5m





Following his £50m transfer from RB Leipzig, many had high hopes for Keita , who had contributed towards 26 goals in two seasons in Germany, leading to a starting price of £7.5m.





However, the midfielder struggled to adapt to the pace and power of the Premier League, meaning he will set you back just £6m next season.

Harry Kane

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Price Change: -1.5m





Having struggled with injuries, Kane ended last season with his lowest total score since 2014 - 160, which is below par for a £12.5m asset.





This season, the Tottenham talisman has been priced at just £11m - an incredibly tempting amount for a player who has consistently reached 200 points in previous seasons, when fit.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Price Change: +1.5m





While there is a long list of players who rose by £1.5m, such as Richarlison, Rashford and Matt Doherty, Wan-Bissaka was iconic last season for his starting price of just £4m - the cheapest in the game.





Now a Manchester United player, the England Under-21 international's price has increased to £5.5m.

