Marcus Rashford Claims Man Utd Struggles 'Hurt Me More' as He Vows to Return Club to Former Glory

Marcus Rashford has revealed his frustration at seeing Manchester United struggle in recent months, insisting he will do all he can to bring success back to Old Trafford.

United, who recently tied Rashford down to a new four-year contract, have struggled to compete for major silverware in recent years. Their problems reached a new low last season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enduring a torrid end to the campaign.

Manchester is my home. United is my team. Proud to have signed a new contract at the club ⚽📝 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3Xr5OInDhl — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 1, 2019

Rashford, speaking to The Times, insisted that seeing United struggle is incredibly difficult for him as a local player.

He said: "It is a huge sense of pride and a huge feeling for me to sign the contract. Manchester United are one big family. Some clubs don't have that — it's just a football club. That's why Manchester United are more than a football club to me.





"Me being a fan changes the emotional side of it. Say we lose a game, it affects me more than it should because I'm a fan.

"It hurts every day to see where we are now, [compared] to where we've been in the past. I use that pain as motivation. It makes me more determined to put the club back where they belong.

"There's nothing I want more than to see the club winning the Premier League again, winning the Champions League again. Everybody here deserves much, much more than what we're giving them right now, not only the fans, the club itself. They don't deserve to be where they are now.

"As players, we're the ones who have the opportunity to try and forget about the past five, six years and put the club back on track.

"That's what drives me every day. If I didn't believe it, I wouldn't be waking up every morning and giving 100 per cent to try and put the club back where they belong. I believe in the players, the staff and the manager.

"The players have the faith in the manager now. If we're going to do it, now's the time. We're looking forward to the new season. One season is not going to change it. It can take two or three seasons but I feel we're ready to take the first step, and really start showing people that we are Manchester United."