Raheem Sterling Reveals 'Dream' to Play Abroad in Future as He Hints at La Liga Move

Raheem Sterling has confessed that he has always dreamed of playing football overseas with Spain a possible destination, but insisted that he remains committed to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old, who signed a new five-year deal in November 2018, was one of Europe's top performers last season, firing City to the Premier League title with 17 goals and 12 assists.

Speaking to GQ, Sterling reaffirmed his love for Manchester, but admitted that heading to play abroad has always been a dream of his.

He said: "Looking at it now it's like, Manchester, I love it. I love it here. This is one of the best clubs in the world and I'm here for the long haul.





"But you just don’t know what happens in the future. I’m still young and, like I say, I am loving every minute.

"Ever since I was a kid, 100 per cent it’s always been a dream of mine to play abroad somewhere. It would be nice one day to finish training and go home and sit in your garden and eat some dinner.

Sterling went on to add that Spain would be a perfect destination for him, insisting that he would be able to learn the language easier than German, for example.

"I would need to see where it’s minimum 17C or 18C constantly," he said, before adding, when pressed on the idea of Germany, "It [German] sounds very difficult. Spanish sounds like... 'Hola! Raheem!' I feel that one I can definitely catch on. [Laughs.]

"I hear Leroy [Sane] and Ilkay [Gundogan] talking and sometimes I think they’re having me on. I’m like, 'You lot are not speaking to each other.' That’s not a language I could do," Sterling added.

Since leaving Liverpool for City in 2015, Sterling's game has gone from strength to strength. However, it was the arrival of Pep Guardiola in 2016 which saw Sterling blossom into one of Europe's finest.





Understandably, Sterling was full of praise for the Spaniard, adding: "He's demanding, but it's good. It makes you want to do better and - I don't know how to explain this - makes you want to prove to him and show him every time you go on the field you're playing for your position in his team, because of the numbers we have and the quality we have as well."