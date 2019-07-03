Roberto Martinez Targeted by Newcastle as Belgian FA Brace Themselves for Toons' Approach

Newcastle are set to make an approach for Roberto Martinez to fill their recently vacated managerial position, leaving the Belgian FA to 'fear the worst'.

Magpies' owner Mike Ashley is said to be eyeing up a move for the former Everton and Wigan manager, whose current contract with the number one ranked nation in the world expires at the end of Euro 2020.

Understand #nufc have made contact with Roberto Martinez via intermediaries. An official approach to Belgium could come later. — David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) July 3, 2019

According to The Sun, the Belgian FA are bracing themselves as Newcastle will look to go all out to secure their man. Ashley is searching for a manager with Premier League experience in the hope that it can result in an upturn in their fortunes.

During his time with the national team, he led the Red Devils to third place in the 2018 World Cup, beating England 2-0 in the third-place playoff as Belgium claimed their best-ever finish in a major tournament.

His record with Belgium has been stellar, winning 28 of his 37 matches in charge and working with top-class players such as Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany and Romelu Lukaku.

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

Mikel Arteta, David Moyes, Claudio Ranieri and Jose Mourinho have also been touted as contenders for the position left vacant by Rafa Benitez at the end of June.

If he decides to leave the Red Devils and take up Ashley's offer, he could see his wages increase dramatically from his current figure which currently is less than £1m per year.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Martinez started his managerial career at Swansea, before moving on to Wigan and winning the FA Cup in dramatic fashion in 2013. After battling relegation for years he joined Everton, leading the Toffees to a fifth-place finish in his first season in charge.