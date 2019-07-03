Teemu Pukki Signs New 3-Year With Norwich City Deal Ahead of Premier League Return

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

Teemu Pukki has signed a new three-year contract at Norwich, with an option of a further year, as the Canaries get set for their upcoming Premier League season after lifting the Championship title.


The striker only joined the club at the beginning of last season from Danish side Brondby, but scored a staggering 30 goals in all competitions last season, winning the Championship golden boot in the process. 

His staggering goal rate has earned him a bumper new deal at Carrow Road, with the club confirming on their official website that the Finnish forward will lead the line ahead of their return to the Premier League.

“It feels amazing [to have signed a new contract]," the the 29-year-old said of the new deal.


“I had an unbelievable first year here and everyone made it easy for me and my family for this to feel like home and we are really happy to stay here a bit longer. I am really proud of last season. It was the best season I have ever had and I think we will understand what we really did when we play our first game at Anfield.


“Last season will help us a lot in this season. I think the togetherness we have in this team will help us a lot and help the new players settle in. It’s perfect to be back, I didn’t think I would miss these guys but I did actually and it was really nice in the last couple of days to see them.”

George Wood/GettyImages

Norwich face the daunting task of facing Liverpool on the opening round of Premier League fixtures, but Pukki insisted it's a game to be excited about, not to fear.

He added: "We will go there and will try to do our best and hopefully come away with a result. I’m looking forward to playing against all the big teams, it will be a nice experience but I can’t wait for all of the games to start."

