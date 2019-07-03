Transfer Rumours: Man Utd Back for Diop, Arsenal Get Saliba Blow, West Ham Bid for Rondon & More

We're into July and let's be honest, this is when the transfer window really starts.

It's rumours galore today as both Manchester clubs feature, Arsenal gain momentum in their bid to sign a second 18-year-old this summer and a former England international is at Burnley? And no, it's not him.





Grab yourself a brew and stick a couple of cubes of gossip in to sweeten it up.

Manchester United Set for 'Imminent' Issa Diop Move

A whopping £70m bid wasn't enough to convince Leicester to part with Harry Maguire, so it appears United have set their sights elsewhere. West Ham's Diop was linked to the Red Devils earlier in the window but such talk dissipated, only to return with a vengeance, according to L’Equipe, via Sport Witness.

The French publication claim while an offer is yet to be formalised, a proposal is set to arrive 'in the coming days' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to send Phil Jones even further down the pecking order.

It's added that a deal worth €50m is to be expected from the Old Trafford outfit, who haven't wasted time after being turned away by the Foxes. While it seemed perhaps a strange move a few weeks ago, their recent activity in the market hints this may very well be one to look out for.

Bayern Munich Overtake Man City in Race for Joao Cancelo

It's been murmured for some time. Well, now it seems Manchester City may have to step it up a gear if they want to sign Joao Cancelo from Juventus.

Corriere dello Sport, via TuttoJuve, claim Bayern are ready to stump up the €60m asking fee for the right back after the Serie A outfit turned down City's offer which included Danilo as makeweight.

Contacts with the player's entourage have already been started, despite the German champions already signing Benjamin Pavard for the coming season who too is a right back. Would appear a strange move on the surface, investing so heavily on one position, but hey, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge did state there would be big changes taking place in Bavaria this summer...

Arsenal Handed Blow in Pursuit of William Saliba

A deal that looks like it could still take place, William Saliba has been of interest to Arsenal throughout the summer, with the highly rated French defender also courting the attentions of Tottenham.

Now, while the Mirror state that the Gunners are confident of sealing a £26m deal for the 18-year-old, the sticking point remains that his parent club AS Saint-Étienne would like him loaned back for the next season. The Ligue 1 side's new manager Ghislain Printant has placed further doubt on Arsenal securing a deal without the loan option, stating: "From a sporting point of view we want to keep him next season and that's his wish too. He still has room for development. We will see. Our goal is for him to be with us again this season."

He added: "The sale of Saliba is not an absolute necessity."

Well, this sure isn't anywhere near been sorted, is it?

Spurs to Move for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon and His Brother

There is no doubting Ryan Sessegnon's talent, the teenager was a star for Fulham during their Championship days. Granted, last season he didn't shine, but then again, the Cottagers were really bad.

Tottenham are still keen though, as just like London buses, you wait for one then suddenly a whole host arrive at once. With two deals already in the bag, Bleacher Report's Dean Jones states a deal is likely, however, Spurs are keen on Ryan Sessegnon's brother Steven too.

Jones adds that this makes things 'more complicated', although an offer is expected to arrive soon.

Southampton Bid for Wolves Target Andre Silva

He's Portuguese, so naturally Wolves have been linked with the striker throughout the summer. I mean, it'd be rude not to.





Well, it looks as though the Saints have joined the party with Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claiming that Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lodged a loan offer with a view to buy worth €18m plus bonuses to his parent club AC Milan.

The offer has been deemed 'unsatisfactory', however, with Milan holding out for at least €25m, after forking out €38m to sign him in the first place. New boss Marco Giampaolo is keen on studying the forward when he returns to training from his holidays, but if an 'adequate' offer comes in then, well, Ciao Silva.

Torino Eyeing Italian Job for Watford's Adam Masina

He's hardly blown to doors off, but Masina has fulfilled his role in Watford's left back slot adequately since joining the club from Bologna last summer. Only 14 appearances in all competitions have followed but nevertheless, Torino are keen on seeing him back on their shores after Gianluca Di Marzio stated the Serie A side are interested.

Supposedly, contact has already been made with the Hornets about a move, with the player willing to consider a return to his adopted nation.

Aston Villa Eyeing Second Raid on Southampton

Fresh from sealing a deal for Matt Target for an undisclosed fee, Dean Smith's side are preparing a second dip into Southampton's squad, and in turn evoking their inner Liverpool it would seem.

This time the Villans are exploring the possibility of signing Jack Stephens, who made 24 Premier League outings for the club last season. It seems defensive reinforcements are at the forefront of Smith's thinking, with the Mirror stating the newly promoted side are 'ready' to make a move.

Cherries Make Offer for Fiorentina Goalkeeper

Making headlines after recording a staggering 17 saves against Atalanta during Empoli's 0-0 draw, Bartolomiej Dragowski naturally returned to his parent club Fiorentina with plenty of suitors interested in the Polish stopper.

Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) list Bournemouth as one of those interested, with the Cherries making the 21-year-old and offer that would ‘more than double his wages’. While an enticing proposition no doubt, the goalkeeper has apparently put that offer ‘on standby’, with the possibility of a first-team slot at La Viola as his 'priority'.

It ain't over til it's over though.

Pontus Jansson Banned From Leeds Training as Exit Looms

Having acquired cult status in Yorkshire, everything appears to be unraveling for the club's Swedish centre half after he was supposedly banned from training by Marcelo Bielsa after a row with the Argentinian coach.





Now, Swedish publication Aftonbladet are striking fear into Leeds fans by suggesting Jansson wants to leave the club. The Sun has since mentioned interest in the player from Sheffield United and Fulham, with an exit from Leeds gathering real momentum.

He may not be the only departee from Yorkshire this window though, with Vurnon Anita set to terminate his contract at the club and move to Panathinaikos in Greece, after spending last season on loan at Willem II, according to SDNA.

Phil Jagielka Soaking Up the Sun at Burnley

After seeing his time at Everton come to an end, Phil Jagielka is seeking a swift return to football and is training at Burnley in a bid to keep his fitness up ahead of the coming season.

With a voice hoarser than a chain-smoking chimney, it's easy to jump too quickly on assessing Sean Dyche. However, the move is considered a 'generous act' on the Clarets' manager's behalf, say the Daily Mail, as he has no intention of signing the 36-year-old on a deal.

Holidaying in Burnley, that's some dedication to your career alright.