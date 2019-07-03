As Wednesday's Gold Cup semifinal contest between the United States and Jamaica remained halted by a weather delay, a pair of fans took advantage of an opportunity to take the pitch.

Mind you, soccer fans have been notorious for invading the field while play is occurring. It even happened on the biggest stage of club soccer competition, during the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

In this case, two men appeared to be conscientious of the players they had came to see, and instead of trying to hijack the action themselves, were courteous enough to wait for an opportunity to present itself where they weren't impeding things. No matter. Their generosity was not recognized. Instead, one fellow was rewarded with a brutal tackle from a cop.

OMG!!!! patrons enter field... play a one two and then wait for the tackle from the COP... no ball, STRAIGHT RED!!! pic.twitter.com/YTUyH3QSrn — Stu Holden (@stuholden) July 4, 2019

That would be a straight red card, right?

Perhaps this pair of pitch invaders won't be slapped with a hefty fine or penalty for being kind enough to not interrupt the game. Whether they are or not, at least they had a chance at glory for a moment before seeing it snuffed out.