The USWNT's victory over England in the Women's World Cup on Tuesday marked Britain's most-watched television program of the year, according to to Reuters.

Nearly 12 million Brits reportedly tuned in for the United States' 2-1 victory. Just 2.4 million individuals watched England's women's national team in the 2015 World Cup.

Tuesday's viewership marks a massive increase for women's soccer in the United Kingdom, but the English men's team still holds the popularity edge across the pond. 26 million Brits reportedly watched the men's team in the 2018 World Cup semifinal, a 2-0 loss to Belgium.

England will face the loser of Sweden and the Netherlands in the third-place game on Saturday.

The United States will face the winner of the aforementioned match on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 10 a.m. ET.