USWNT vs. England Was Most-Watched TV show in England in 2019

The USWNT took down the Lionesses with a 2-1 victory to advance to the Women's World Cup final. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 03, 2019

The USWNT's victory over England in the Women's World Cup on Tuesday marked Britain's most-watched television program of the year, according to to Reuters.

Nearly 12 million Brits reportedly tuned in for the United States' 2-1 victory. Just 2.4 million individuals watched England's women's national team in the 2015 World Cup.

Tuesday's viewership marks a massive increase for women's soccer in the United Kingdom, but the English men's team still holds the popularity edge across the pond. 26 million Brits reportedly watched the men's team in the 2018 World Cup semifinal, a 2-0 loss to Belgium. 

England will face the loser of Sweden and the Netherlands in the third-place game on Saturday.

The United States will face the winner of the aforementioned match on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 10 a.m. ET. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message