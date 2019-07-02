A trip to the 2019 Women's World Cup final is on the line as the U.S. women's national team and England battle in a semifinal in Lyon, France.

The two sides impressed in their respective quarterfinal wins, with the USA blitzing France from the start and eventually holding on for a 2-1 win thanks to a pair of goals from Megan Rapinoe. England thrashed Norway 3-0, with Ellen White, like Rapinoe, joining Alex Morgan and Sam Kerr atop the golden boot standings by scoring her fifth goal in the win.

Recent matches between the two sides have been close. There have been four 1-0 results in the last five meetings (three won by the USA), while the two sides played to a back-and-forth 2-2 draw at the SheBelieves Cup this past March, a tournament ultimately won by the Lionesses.

A key battle figures to come on the right side of the field for England, where fullback Lucy Bronze and winger Nikita Parris have enjoyed success this summer, and on the left for the U.S., where Rapinoe has been shockingly left out of the lineup in favor of Christen Press despite her recent surge and Crystal Dunn has held her own at left back despite that not being her natural position. No reason was given for Rapinoe's omission, with multiple reports suggesting she is not injured.

England had some major changes as well. Starting goalkeeper Karen Bardsley is reportedly out injured, with Carly Telford getting the start in ther place. Also going to the bench were regular starters Toni Duggan and Fran Kirby, with England manager Phil Neville shaking things up tactically for the match.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Here are the rosters for both teams:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars); Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns); Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

ENGLAND

GOALKEEPERS: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

DEFENDERS: Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash)

MIDFIELDERS: Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Reading), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Karen Carney (Chelsea), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City)

FORWARDS: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea)