USWNT Shatters Nike Jersey Sales Record With 500% Increase From 2015

The USWNT home jerseys reportedly outpaced 2015 sales by over 500%. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 03, 2019

The United States Women's National Team set an all-time record for jersey sales in 2019, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren

The USWNT home jerseys are Nike's No. 1 jersey for 2019 and earned the single-year sales record for men's or women's soccer jerseys, per VanHaaren.

Fanatics also saw a major increase in jersey sales during the Women's World Cup. Sales of the home USWNT jersey are up 500% in 2019 compared to 2015. 

Plenty of USWNT jerseys will be on display on Sunday as the United States faces the winner of Sweden and the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final. The USWNT defeated England in the semifinals on Tuesday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message