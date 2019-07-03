The United States Women's National Team set an all-time record for jersey sales in 2019, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

The USWNT home jerseys are Nike's No. 1 jersey for 2019 and earned the single-year sales record for men's or women's soccer jerseys, per VanHaaren.

Fanatics also saw a major increase in jersey sales during the Women's World Cup. Sales of the home USWNT jersey are up 500% in 2019 compared to 2015.

Plenty of USWNT jerseys will be on display on Sunday as the United States faces the winner of Sweden and the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final. The USWNT defeated England in the semifinals on Tuesday.